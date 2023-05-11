Rob Lowe Celebrates 33 Years Of Sobriety

Rob Lowe is celebrating 33 years of sobriety.

The 59-year-old actor shares on social media about his journey of sobriety, providing support and encouragement to others facing similar challenges.

Rob - who began drinking heavily as a teenager - wrote on Instagram: '33 years ago today I found recovery and a tribe that has sustained me on my incredible, grateful journey. My life is full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs and fun. If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it, and are willing to work for it! (sic)'

Rob emphasized that honesty has played a crucial role in his journey to recovery.

He told Variety: 'The only way to stay in recovery is to be honest with yourself on a minute-by-minute basis. No secrets, no double life. And you have to get real. That’s what acting is all about - being real and being honest.

'The longer you are in recovery the more facile you are in getting honest. It really helps get you where you need to be [as an actor] a lot quicker.'



