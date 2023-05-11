Sania Mirza's Clever Response On How She Manages Her Baby

At a recent event, Sania Mirza was asked how she manages her baby along with her career

There have been rumors circulating on the internet for the past few months about the troubled marriage of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik.

However, neither Sania nor Shoaib has addressed these rumors. Sania and Shoaib are parents to their four-year-old son Izhaan.

Recently, at an event, Sania Mirza was asked about how she manages her career along with taking care of her baby, and she responded fittingly.

A recently surfaced video on the internet captures Sania Mirza engaging with the media during an event. She chose to wear a lilac-colored pantsuit for the occasion and was on stage, addressing the questions from the media. When asked about how she handles her career and takes care of her child,

Sania Mirza responded in a suitable manner. She stated that she manages it in the same way that Shoaib Malik manages it. Sania further expressed that she would provide an answer when the same question is posed to Shoaib Malik.

“Jaise wo (Shoaib Malik) manage karte hain, waise main manage karti hu. Aap agar Shoaib Malik ko wo sawaal puchenge, to main bhi aapka jawaab de dungi,” said Sania Mirza.











