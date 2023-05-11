Tom Hanks' Doubts On 'Forrest Gump' Appeal

Tom Hanks initially doubted the appeal of "Forrest Gump".

But it went on to win multiple Academy Awards.

Hanks praised director Robert Zemeckis for navigating the uncertainties of filmmaking.

Tom Hanks didn't have a lot of confidence in his 1994 hit Forrest Gump, the entertainer uncovered as of late. During a discussion at New Yorker Live occasion in New York City, the Hollywood Superstar imparted his interests to the chief Robert Zemeckis.

“I say, ‘Hey Bob, I’ve got a question for you. Is anybody going to care about this movie?’ ”, He reminisces.

‘This guy sitting on a thing in these goofy shoes and this cuckoo suit with a suitcase full of Curious George books and stuff like that. Are we doing anything here that is going to make any sense to anybody?’ ” Hanks said.

“And Bob said, ‘It’s a minefield, Tom. It’s a g— minefield,’ ” Hanks added. ” ‘We may be sowing the seeds of our own destruction. Any footstep we take can be a bouncing Betty that’ll blow our nuts right off.’ ”

However, as luck would have it, the doubts were allayed after the opening of the movie. Forrest Gump won the Academy Award for Best Picture, Tom Hanks won Best Actor, and Zemeckis won Best Director.

“Bob Zemeckis — God bless him, I’ve worked with him more than once — landed on the absolute truth of anybody who has gone forward and said, we are going to commit something to film today, and eventually we’ll cut this into something,” Hanks said. “You do not know if it is going to work out.”

Hanks recently added his two cents to the Writers Guild strike, opining that the ‘pie’ will have to be equitably shared. “The entire industry is at a crossroads, and everybody knows It.” he said.