Latest Updates on Coronavirus in Pakistan - 11 May 2023

- COVID-19 Updates Pakistan's Fight Against the Pandemic Continues
COVID-19 UpdateThe COVID-19 pandemic has affected countries around the world, with millions of people infected and hundreds of thousands of lives lost. Here's the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan.Pakistan recorded 0 fresh Covid-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 0 in the last 24 hours, according to COVID-19 Health Advisory Platform; National Command & Operations Center (NCOC).
COVID-19 Statistics as per regions:
|AJK
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|44,444
|Total Active Cases
|1,134
|Balochistan
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|36,068
|Total Active Cases
|582
|GB
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|12,151
|Total Active Cases
|414
|Islamabad
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|140,283
|Total Active Cases
|5,112
|KPK
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|225,402
|Total Active Cases
|6,140
|Punjab
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|525,376
|Total Active Cases
|19,967
|Sindh
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|596,907
|Total Active Cases
|21,406
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,082,381[+20,575*]
DEATHS
6,872,929[+12*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,900[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]