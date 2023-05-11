language: English
Latest Updates on Coronavirus in Pakistan - 11 May 2023

Web Desk 11 May , 2023 02:44 PM

Latest Updates on Coronavirus in Pakistan - 11 May 2023
COVID-19 UpdateThe COVID-19 pandemic has affected countries around the world, with millions of people infected and hundreds of thousands of lives lost. Here's the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan.Pakistan recorded 0 fresh Covid-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 0 in the last 24 hours, according to COVID-19 Health Advisory Platform; National Command & Operations Center (NCOC).

COVID-19 Statistics as per regions:

AJK
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 44,444
Total Active Cases 1,134
Balochistan
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 36,068
Total Active Cases 582
GB
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 12,151
Total Active Cases 414
Islamabad
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 140,283
Total Active Cases 5,112
KPK
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 225,402
Total Active Cases 6,140
Punjab
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 525,376
Total Active Cases 19,967
Sindh
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 596,907
Total Active Cases 21,406
As the world continues to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important to stay informed and take appropriate measures to protect ourselves and our communities. Remember to follow local health guidelines and get vaccinated when possible. Together, we can overcome this global crisis.

