Virat Kohli Emotional About Breaking Tendulkar's Record

Kohli remembered an incident from his school days

The documentary series also features Yuvraj Singh

Virat Kohli, the cricket legend, has acknowledged that surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries will be a significant and sentimental moment for him.

Kohli, who needs only three more centuries to match Tendulkar's record, was asked about his feelings on achieving this milestone and he responded promptly.

'It will be a very emotional moment for me.'

'Sports teaches you some values of life, discipline and planning. It opens up your side, making you a productive person. No matter which profession you are in, the value of playing sport is immense. Don't make them (students) just play sports, teach them. It is important to teach them small details of what it means to play a sport,'

Kohli remembered an incident from his school days when the vice-principal advised him to pursue cricket seriously, which relieved him from the pressure of studies.

Meanwhile, in the new documentary series 'PUMA's Let There Be Sport,' Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri shared his previously undisclosed experience of contemplating quitting football when he was only 17 years old. The series features untold stories of India's leading sports stars.

A new six-part documentary series, which includes prominent athletes like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MC Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri, Harmanpreet Kaur, and para-athlete Avani Lekhara, explores their journeys to becoming sporting legends.

The series also highlights the significance of sports and fitness in their lives. During the series, Harmanpreet Kaur recalls an incident in which she encouraged girls from her school to establish a cricket team.

'I was the only girl playing cricket in the school. So, I went to every class asking girls if they can play cricket so that I can also get to play. That experience taught me a lot of things. Sport teaches you how to handle responsibility and it makes you independent,' Harmanpreet says.

One of the episodes of the series features the football star Sunil Chhetri, who reflects on the period in his career when he contemplated quitting the sport.

'I still remember we lost one game badly (while playing for Mohun Bagan), we faced a lot of criticism. I called my dad saying this is not for me. I was 17 at that time. We used to play in Delhi but had never experienced such madness and when that happened, I was crying in the bathroom and I thought to myself I won't be able to do it (play at such level). I was physically scared,' Chhetri remembers.

'But looking back now, thankfully it happened that time because you understand that this is serious (sport) and incidents like that in sports is why you stay humble,' he further adds.

The documentary series also features Yuvraj Singh, who discusses how the young Indian cricket team's fearless performance added intensity to the Indo-Australia rivalry in 2007. Additionally, MC Mary Kom and Avani Lekhara share their remarkable journeys and highlight the significance of sports in their lives. Both athletes also encourage more Indians to engage in sporting activities and recognize the importance of giving sports more prominence.