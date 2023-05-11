Ghana Ali's Shocking Remarks On Gender Equality Spark Outrage

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali Raza believes her husband is superior to her in their relationship

She made the statement during an interview with Mathira on "The Insta Show"

Her comments have sparked a debate on gender roles and relationships in Pakistani society

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali Raza is known for her stunning looks and remarkable acting skills in popular TV dramas such as 'Sangdil' and 'Besharam Aap Kay Liye'.

4 Her comments have sparked a debate on gender roles and relationships in Pakistani society 4 Pakistani actress Ghana Ali Raza believes her husband is superior to her in their relationship 4 She made the statement during an interview with Mathira on "The Insta Show"

However, the actress recently sparked controversy during a candid interview with Mathira on 'The Insta Show'.

During the interview, Ghana Ali openly expressed her belief that her husband is superior to her in their relationship.

She went on to explain that her husband has been through a lot because of her, and she wants him to be superior to her for the rest of her life.

This statement has caused a stir on social media, with many people criticizing her for promoting an outdated and sexist mindset.

While some fans have defended her statement, others have expressed disappointment in her views.

Ghana Ali's remarks have opened up a debate on gender roles and relationships in Pakistani society, and many are calling for a more progressive and equal approach toward partnerships.







