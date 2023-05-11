Sumbul Iqbal Looks Stunning In Her Latest photographs

Sumbul Iqbal recently published a carousel of enthralling images.

The actress is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on social media.

She kept her hair and makeup simple, with soft makeup and a high ponytail haircut.

Sumbul Iqbal, a Lollywood actress, recently published a carousel of enthralling images. The Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2 actress is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on social media, with over 3.5 million followers. Despite her grandeur and celebrity, the 32-year-old diva never fails to impress her followers with her stunning beauty.

To achieve a trendy and modern appearance, the Khafa Khafa Zindagi actress wore black pencil pants, a white buttoned-up shirt, a body-hugging corset, and white shoes. The actress kept her hair and makeup simple, with soft makeup and a high ponytail haircut.

4 She kept her hair and makeup simple, with soft makeup and a high ponytail haircut. 4 Sumbul Iqbal recently published a carousel of enthralling images. 4 The actress is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on social media.

With over 30k likes, the social media post managed to capture attention.

On the work front, Iqbal was recently seen in Jaal, Barfi Laddu, Tum Ho Wajah, Dulhan, Mein Hari Piya,and Ilzaam.