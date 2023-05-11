Authorities Trying To Identify 22 Murdered Women

The majority of the cold cases involving murdered women 10, 20, 30, or even 40 years ago.

A woman's body was discovered in a rainwater well.

Her corpse might have been in the well for up to two years.

Authorities are attempting to identify 22 women who have been killed in recent years in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands.

According to Interpol, which started a public campaign to identify the women on Wednesday, the majority of the killings are thought to be cold cases involving women who passed away 10, 20, 30, or even 40 years ago.

Interpol said, “Despite extensive police investigations, these women were never identified, and evidence suggests they could have come from other countries. Who they are, where they are from and why they were in these countries is unknown.”

Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock said, “Someone, somewhere, knows something which can help identify these women. Just one piece of information could be the missing link.”

For the first time, as part of the 'Operation Identify Me' campaign, Interpol has released so-called 'Black Notices' on each victim, which include face reconstruction photographs, details about clothing, jewelry, tattoos, and personal belongings as well as images of the locations where the corpses were discovered.

Interpol said, “If you remember a friend, family member or colleague who suddenly disappeared, please take a look and contact the relevant national police team via the form on each page if you have any information about any of them.”

Each woman's identity is unknown, thus the instances are numbered and characterized by other details. The first unsolved murder was 'The woman in the well.'

A woman's body was discovered in a rainwater well on the property of a cottage in Leuvensebaan, Belgium, in 1991. Leuvensebaan is located around 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) northeast of Brussels. According to Interpol, her corpse might have been in the well for up to two years.

The woman's age at the time of her discovery, estimated to be between 30 and 55 years old, was 1.54 meters. She was sporting a standout t-shirt with summer pattern and black vertical stripes. In addition, “The woman also wore dark plaid shorts, beige/brown knitted cardigan and plastic or horn ring,” according to Interpol.

In addition to publishing pictures of the cottage and media stories, Interpol is requesting that anybody with information about the case get in touch with the Belgian national police.

A lady who got a floral tattoo on her left forearm was murdered in another case. 'R'NICK' is inscribed beneath the black flower with green leaves.

According to Interpol, the woman's body was discovered in 1992 in the Groot Schijn river at Ten Eekhovelei in Antwerp, Belgium, leaning up against a grate.

“The woman had been killed by violence. To date, her identity is unknown.'