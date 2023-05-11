EU Court Rules Death Of Crew Member Doesn't Excuse Airline From Compensating Passengers For Delay

The European Court of Justice has ruled that airlines cannot avoid compensating passengers for flight delays.

The decision came in response to a case involving TAP Portugal.

The ruling was made in response to a request for interpretation of the EU's air passengers' rights regulation.

The European Court of Justice has ruled that airlines cannot avoid compensating passengers for flight delays due to the sudden death of a crew member. The decision came in response to a case involving TAP Portugal, whose flight was cancelled in 2019 after the co-pilot was found dead in his hotel room shortly before departure.

The entire crew was declared unfit to fly and a replacement crew caused a delay of over 10 hours, leading several passengers to claim compensation for the delay. TAP had refused to pay, arguing that the co-pilot's death was an extraordinary circumstance.

0 The ruling was made in response to a request for interpretation of the EU's air passengers' rights regulation. 0 The European Court of Justice has ruled that airlines cannot avoid compensating passengers for flight delays. 0 The decision came in response to a case involving TAP Portugal.

The European Court of Justice ruled that an airline's obligation to compensate passengers for a delayed flight still stands, even if the cancellation was due to the sudden death of a crew member.

The ruling was made in a case involving TAP Portugal, whose flight was canceled in 2019 after the co-pilot was found dead in his hotel room before the scheduled departure.

TAP had claimed that the death of the crew member was an extraordinary circumstance, but the EU court dismissed this argument, stating that it was part of the airline's normal activities to deal with unexpected absences, including due to illness or death.

“However tragic and final it may be, the situation of an unexpected death is no different, from a legal point of view, from that in which a flight cannot be operated when such a member of staff has unexpectedly fallen ill shortly before the departure of the flight,” the court said.

“The carrier must expect such unforeseen events to arise in the context of planning its crews and the working hours of its staff.”

The case was initially presented to the Stuttgart Regional Court, which sought guidance from the European Court of Justice in interpreting the EU's air passengers' rights regulation.