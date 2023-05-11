Sonakshi Sinha’s Stunning And Impeccable Fashion Sense

Sonakshi Sinha is known for her stunning looks and fashion sense.

Sonakshi Sinha is well-known for her stunning appearance and impeccable sense of fashion. She can pull off any outfit, from a saree to a pantsuit, with style. Fans of fashion will enjoy her Instagram posts, and her most recent look is no exception. She recently stunned her fans by sporting a chic crop top and trouser ensemble.

Sonakshi surprised her fans on Thursday by posting a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption 'Lewk here!!' in the middle of the week.

Sonakshi's staggering look was assembled by big name beautician Mohit Rai, who dressed her in a stylish ensemble from apparel brand Jenn.

The high-waisted geometrical anchor and chic rice stitch detailing of Sonakshi's outfit, which was paired with white satin strips stitch trousers, stood out. Her outfit was completed by a conventional cotton cropped shirt.

Sonakshi wore a shade of nude lipstick, contoured cheeks, winged eyeliner, nude eyeshadow, mascara-filled eyelashes, and drawn eyebrows, all with the help of makeup artist Savleen kaur manchanda.

Hairdresser, Madhuri Nakhale, Sonakshi picked to keep her long braids open with a center parcel and styled them in delicate, wavy twists.

Sonakshi added chic golden bracelets, statement rings, gold studs, and black loafers to her ensemble to complete the look.

Sonakshi is having a great time style-wise promoting her forthcoming web series Dahaad. Fashion enthusiasts have consistently been inspired by her promotional looks. With every appearance, the entertainer is increasing present expectations higher.



