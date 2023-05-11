Bridge Collapse In Finland Injures 24, Including Children

A temporary pedestrian bridge in Espoo, Finland collapsed causing injuries to around 24 people

None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to the Helsinki Hospital Authority.

The bridge was made of plywood and was built during construction in the area.

A temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in Espoo, Finland, resulting in around 24 people being injured, most of whom were children.

Fortunately, none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to the Helsinki Hospital Authority.

According to a report by Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat, the majority of those injured in the pedestrian bridge collapse in Espoo were children who were part of an eighth-grade student group returning from a field trip.

0 The bridge was made of plywood and was built during construction in the area. 0 A temporary pedestrian bridge in Espoo, Finland collapsed causing injuries to around 24 people 0 None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to the Helsinki Hospital Authority.

The Helsinki Hospital Authority has confirmed that the injuries were not life-threatening. The police have stated that the temporary bridge was made of plywood and had been erected during the construction in the area.

Pictures of at least five individuals being treated by rescue personnel on the ground were published by Finnish media.



