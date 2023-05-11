Arsenal Sign Aaron Ramsdale To Long-Term Contract

Aaron Ramsdale has been starting goalkeeper in all 35 Premier League

Ramsdale was instrumental in the win

According to a tweet from journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is said to be on the verge of signing a contract extension with the club.

Despite having two years remaining on his current deal, the Gunners are apparently keen to recognize the player's impressive performances during the current Premier League campaign.

Aaron Ramsdale, the English goalkeeper, has been the starting goalkeeper in all 35 Premier League (PL) games this season. He has kept 13 clean sheets, which is second only to Manchester United's David De Gea who has 15 clean sheets. Ramsdale has conceded 39 goals in 35 league games.

In Arsenal's recent 2-0 victory over Newcastle United, he made five saves, which helped the team close the gap with league leaders Manchester City to just one point, despite City having played one game less. Ramsdale was instrumental in the win and played a significant role in the team's success.

Arsenal is expected to announce the official renewal of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's contract with an improved salary soon. The club is also determined to keep other key players, such as Bukayo Saka, who is close to a contract renewal.

Saka, a 21-year-old right winger, has contributed to 24 goals in 35 league games this season and is an important member of Mikel Arteta's team. The club has already extended the contract of Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli and is in advanced talks with French center-back William Saliba.

Arsenal is currently one point behind the league leaders Manchester City, with three upcoming league games against Brighton, Nottingham Forest, and Wolves.

City's remaining matches are against Chelsea, Brighton, and Brentford. Arsenal's last Premier League title win was in the 2003-04 season, and their most recent trophy was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, both under Arteta's management.