Guardiola Says 'Messi Made Barcelona Much Bigger Than It Was'

Pep Guardiola, who previously managed FC Barcelona and currently manages Manchester City, stated that Lionel Messi had a significant impact on the growth of Barcelona as a football club.

During his tenure at Barcelona, Guardiola won 14 trophies, including the impressive sextuple in 2009. In a recent interview, Guardiola discussed Messi's time at Barcelona.

'Messi made Barça much bigger than it was when he came in,' said the 52-year-old Spaniard.

Guardiola expressed his desire for Lionel Messi to receive a proper farewell as he spent 18 years at FC Barcelona. He wished that Messi could leave the club on a high note and receive the recognition and tribute that he deserves for his contributions to the team.

“I hope one day we can say goodbye to Messi with Barcelona as he deserves, he is the best player in history,” he said.

Guardiola expressed confidence in Lionel Messi's desire to return to FC Barcelona, his former club. He also believes that Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, will do everything in his power to bring Messi back to the team.

“I’m sure Messi will try his best to return to Barcelona, and Laporta will also work to make it happen,' he said.

“I am a socio of FC Barcelona and I have my own seats on the field and I hope that the day will come when Leo can enjoy his farewell as he deserves. No one expected him to leave like this and I am convinced that the president is working to see him off in a way that he deserves,” he concluded.

Messi is reportedly leaving PSG after this season, as he was suspended by the club for traveling to Saudi Arabia after their loss against Lorient on April 30.

However, rumors linking him to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have been denied by his father.

There were also reports of a potential £552 million deal for Messi to join the same league as Ronaldo, who signed with Al Nassr earlier this year.