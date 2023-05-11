Germany: 12 Responders Hurt In Explosion At Apartment Building

An explosion at a residential building in western Germany has injured at least 12 people

10 firefighters and two police officers were among those injured.

Police snipers were spotted at the scene, and the operation is ongoing.

A senior security official stated that an explosion at a residential building in western Germany has left at least 12 people injured, some of them severely.

North Rhine-Westphalia state's interior minister, Herbert Reul, informed lawmakers that 10 firefighters and two police officers were among the injured in the high-rise building in Ratingen.

According to Reul, the authorities were called to the building in the morning to investigate two residents, and when they broke open the door of one apartment, they discovered a fire and one of the residents used an unknown item to cause an explosion.

Police snipers were seen on a balcony near the building in Ratingen, Germany, where smoke was seen coming out of a top-floor apartment following an explosion.

The operation is still ongoing, and no further information has been released by the police. Ratingen is situated on the northeastern outskirts of Duesseldorf, which is the capital city of the state.



