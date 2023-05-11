Gunman Kills Two At Mercedes-Benz Factory In Shocking Incident

Two men were killed in a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz factory in Sindelfingen.

The victims were employees of an external service provider.

Mercedes-Benz expressed their condolences and sympathies.

According to police, a shooting incident at a Mercedes-Benz factory in Sindelfingen, Germany has resulted in the death of two individuals. The shooting was carried out by a 53-year-old man who entered the production hall and targeted two 44-year-old men.

While one of the victims passed away on the spot, the other succumbed to his injuries at a later time in the hospital. Fortunately, no other casualties were reported in the incident.

After the shooting incident, security personnel at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Sindelfingen detained the suspect and handed him over to the police, who arrested him without resistance.

The incident occurred at around 07:45 local time, according to the police in Ludwigsburg.

Mercedes-Benz expressed their deep shock and sadness at the news of the tragedy and extended their sympathies to the victims, their families, and the staff members at the factory.

The Sindelfingen plant, which employs about 35,000 individuals, is responsible for the production of the S-Class luxury model of Mercedes-Benz.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the individuals involved in the shooting at their Sindelfingen plant were employees of an external service provider. The Stuttgart prosecutor's office confirmed that the incident was carried out by a single perpetrator and no one else was involved.

The police have assured that there is no danger to the public. Germany has strict gun laws, which authorities are planning to tighten further. In March, a shooting incident in Hamburg claimed seven lives, including that of an unborn child, at a Jehovah's Witnesses meeting hall.

There were also mass arrests in December after a suspected plot to overthrow the government was uncovered. Under current laws, individuals under the age of 25 must pass a psychological evaluation before obtaining a gun license.

As per the National Firearms Registry, there are around one million private gun owners in Germany, who possess 5.7 million legal firearms and firearm parts, primarily for hunting purposes.











