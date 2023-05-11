Graeme Swann Says 'Sanju Samson Is Like Young MS Dhoni'

Swann was impressed by Samson's leadership abilities

Sanju Samson has been a key player for Rajasthan Royals

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16, former English cricketer Graeme Swann, who is currently serving as an analyst, drew a comparison between Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni, one of India's greatest cricket captains.

Swann was impressed by Samson's leadership abilities while captaining Rajasthan Royals this year.

'What I love about Sanju is, like I said, in the five or six years that I have been covering the IPL, he has become more and more of a leader and a consistent senior player that his talent beckoned and destined him to be,' he said.

'Let's face it: four or five years ago, everyone knew how good he was, but he would easily go six to seven games doing nothing and then have a brilliant knock. I think now he's almost Mr. Dependable for Rajasthan. And he's very calm; he's very assured; he is like a young MS Dhoni; I think with his captaincy. He doesn't lose his calm, he doesn't lose his cool, and he knows what is going on and reads the game well,' he added.

Sanju Samson has been a key player for Rajasthan Royals in this year's IPL, having scored 308 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 154.77, with an unbeaten score of 66. As the team's captain, he has led by example, keeping them in contention for a place in the playoffs.