IPL 2023: Shane Watson Discusses Delhi Capitals Batting Concerns

Shane Watson Discusses Delhi Capitals Batting Concerns

DC recently lost by a margin of 27 runs to Chennai Super Kings

Phil Salt scored a remarkable 87 runs off just 45 balls

Shane Watson, the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has expressed his opinion that the team needs to improve their batting consistency after suffering their seventh loss in the current season.

DC recently lost by a margin of 27 runs to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and despite their efforts, failed to chase the target of 168 runs.

According to Watson, while the target of 168 runs was not insurmountable, losing three wickets within the powerplay proved to be a significant setback for Delhi Capitals.

2 Phil Salt scored a remarkable 87 runs off just 45 balls 2 Shane Watson Discusses Delhi Capitals Batting Concerns 2 DC recently lost by a margin of 27 runs to Chennai Super Kings

'We thought 167 was a par score on the wicket in Chennai. It was important for us to get off to a decent start, but unfortunately, we couldn't do that. It was also hard for us to rebuild after losing three wickets in the powerplay,' Watson said.

Prior to their defeat to CSK, Delhi Capitals had secured a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in which they successfully chased down a total of 181 runs in just 16.4 overs. The team owed their victory largely to the impressive performance of their English opener, Phil Salt, who scored a remarkable 87 runs off just 45 balls.

'Everything clicked really well against RCB. Unfortunately, Davey wasn't able to get through the first over. Then we lost Salt and Marsh as well. So, things just didn't work out against CSK,' the former Australian cricketer said.

In discussing areas where Delhi Capitals need to make improvements, Watson specifically highlighted the team's top-order, which has been exhibiting inconsistency.

'We've got to just keep working on getting better. We were excellent with the ball for the majority of CSK's innings. We have to find a way to execute our skills with the bat for a longer period of time,' Watson said.

'If we can do that, as we have done at certain stages of the tournament, then we can produce good batting performances,' he concluded.

With just four wins out of 11 matches, Delhi Capitals find themselves at the bottom of the IPL points table. So far, they have only been able to secure eight points out of a possible 22.