Alia Bhatt Named Gucci's First Indian Global Ambassador

Alia Bhatt, an actress, is adding another notch to her resume. The Italian style house Gucci reported her as their most memorable Indian Worldwide Diplomat today. Soon after her eagerly awaited and effective introduction at the Met Occasion 2023, Alia will become one of the worldwide essences of the extravagance mark. As per a report, Alia will show up as the brand's most recent worldwide diplomat at the Gucci Voyage 2024 show, to be organized in Seoul one week from now.

Alia Bhatt was named Gucci's new Global Ambassador on Thursday. At the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in Seoul, the actor, producer, and entrepreneur will make her first public appearance as the luxury fashion house's face. It will take place at Gyeongbokgung Palace in the city. The show will stamp the design house's 25 years in the country. Her fans took to social media to express their excitement at the news.

In the interim, Alia Bhatt as of late stood out as truly newsworthy with her presentation at the current year's Met Occasion. Alia became the inspiration for designer Prabal Gurung, who outfitted her with clothes inspired by the theme 'In Honour of Karl.' She wore a white wedding dress with about one million pearls and crystals and a long train. The Chanel bridal gown worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer in 1992 served as a model for her ensemble. Karl Lagerfeld had planned Claudia Schiffer's dress. Prabal claims that Alia's Met Gala gown was made at Atelier Prabal Gurung in New York and was hand-embroidered in India on silk tulle.

On the work front, Netflix's spy thriller Heart of Stone will soon feature Alia Bhatt alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It will be her first film in the United States. On August 11, the movie is expected to debut on the streaming service. She additionally has Karan Johar's Rough Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh ready to go and is yet to begin going for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.



