language: English
Karishma Tanna Is Slaying Her Look In Midweek

Web Desk 11 May , 2023 12:01 PM

  • Karishma Tanna is an absolute fashionista.
  • Karishma wore a cropped black satin shirt and wide-leg blue denims.
  • Karishma chose wooden flooring for her photoshoot.

Karishma Tanna is a total style guru. The actor is well-known for regularly posting fashion diary excerpts on her Instagram profile. Karishma's fashion diaries are adored for all the right reasons, showing us how to look like a boss babe in formal power suits and ace casual attire. A few days ago, the actor posted a series of pictures of herself posing on her home's floor.

As she posed on the ground, Karishma looked stunning in a cropped black satin shirt and wide-leg blue denims.

The wooden flooring in Karishma's home has recently become her favorite, and she chose to pose there for her midweek photoshoot.

With multiple oxidized bangles, silver earrings, a neck choker, and a silver neck chain, Karishma gave her outfit a boho vibe. She nailed the look with her black stilettos. Karishma wore her tresses in a neat ponytail with a side part.

Karishma opted for a simple makeup look. Karishma nailed the look with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-filled eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick.


