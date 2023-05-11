Imran Khan Instructs Party Workers To Remain Peaceful

Imran Khan asked party workers to remain peaceful and shun violence.

He said the PTI only want elections in the country and condones violence.

He expressed ignorance over the chaos and riots in the country.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asked party supporters to remain peaceful and cause no harm to the nation.

0 He expressed ignorance over the chaos and riots in the country. 0 Imran Khan asked party workers to remain peaceful and shun violence. 0 He said the PTI only want elections in the country and condones violence.

“We only want elections in the country. Those who don't desire elections want violence,” he said while speaking in court after the Supreme Court passed the order declaring his arrest illegal. The court asked him to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) tomorrow in connection with the case.

The PTI chief said he was unaware of what was happening in the court after his arrest. He stated that he was told by his lawyers a day earlier that there is chaos in the country. He said the PTI had never advocated violence and doesn’t want anarchy in the country.

He further said he was taken into court in a dramatic commando-style operation as if he was a terrorist. He said he approached the court for justice but was instead hit with batons.

The ex-premier went on to say that he was unaware of what was happening in the country. “I don’t know what was happening in the country after my abduction,” the PTI chief added.

Imran Khan said that he never promoted violence and named his part Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to seek justice. “I was caught as if I am a terrorist,” he decried and asked, “How am I responsible for the protests?”

In an informal conversation with journalists after the proceedings, Imran was asked whether he was aware of the situation in the country. The PTI chief replied that he was completely unaware of the incidents.

The PTI chief also expressed his ignorance of the deaths during recent protests across the country. Imran also expressed surprise at the arrest of senior PTI leader Asad Umar.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest “illegal” after the he appeared before court.

The three-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah along with the CJP, hearing the former prime minister’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The chief justice said Imran Khan was being taken into the court’s custody and would not be considered a prisoner. The court ordered Islamabad police chief to keep Imran at the Police Lines Guest House where he would be allowed to meet his family and lawyers.