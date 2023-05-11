SC ordered to present Khan by 4:30 pm.

Strict security measures have been taken.

Irrelevant personalities will not be allowed in the Red Zone.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been brought before the Supreme Court amid stringent security measures.

Islamabad police along with Imran Khan are en route towards the apex court. Police have made strict security measures and removed all vehicles outside the premises of the court.

Police said irrelevant personalities will not be allowed in the Red Zone. Imran Khan is being taken to the Supreme Court under tight security.

DIG Security present in Supreme Court. Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials were also present

The entrance door is completely closed and a large number of lawyers and civilians have been denied entry, leading to a bitter exchange with law enforcement personnel.

A large contingent of troops marched in the Red Zone area from Parliament House towards D-Chowk. The Red Zone has been completely sealed for all form of traffic and entry of outsiders.

According to reports, security has been beefed up outside the apex court and contingents of the Rangers, Police, and bomb disposal squads have been called in.

Only lawyers and journalists already present in courtroom number 1 — where the hearing will be held — are allowed inside the room.

The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce PTI Chairman Imran Khan within an hour.

The court issued the directives as a three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, heard PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“The court will issue an appropriate order today,” the CJP said, adding that the court was “very serious” about the matter.