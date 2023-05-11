Maryam Nawaz Slams Chief Justice Over Imran Khan's Release

Maryam Nawaz slamed chief justice over Imran Khan's release.

She said the Chief Justice should resign from his post.

The court had declared Imran Khan’s arrest as illegal.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz strongly lashed out at the Chief Justice of Pakistan after the Supreme Court ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The harsh remarks came after the Supreme Court declared the arrest of the former prime minister illegal and ordered his immediate release. The court also ordered the PTI to appear before the Islamabad High Court in connection with the case.

In response, Maryam Nawaz appeared infuriated by the decision to release Imran Khan and slammed the judges of the apex court. In a statement on Twitter, she said the court is responsible for releasing a “criminal” and “thief” and is complacent in the incident.

“The Chief Justice might be pleased to be complacent in the theft of Rs60 billion from the national treasury. They were rather happy to release that criminal, she said.

Maryam Nawaz went on and said the chief justice is responsible for attacks on the country's most important and sensitive installations, saying the court is pouring fuel to fire in the country.

She also criticized the chief justice's handling of sensitive issues. She called for the chief justice to resign from his post and instead join the PTI.

Marriyum Aurangzeb threatens judges

Earlier today, Federal Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb also vehemently criticized courts for allegedly supporting Imran Khan.

Speaking at a news conference in Islamabad, the federal minister alleged that the Supreme Court was supporting those responsible for destroying the country.

Aurangzeb said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested the PTI chief in a legal way and armed factions were deployed by the PTI under a 'well-thought-out conspiracy' to attack government buildings and sensitive installations.

She also claimed that the PTI leaders had issued instructions to protesters. She accused courts of showing bias towards the PTI. She argued the nation will burn if the court grants relief to Imran Khan. She urged courts to punish those responsible for breaking the law.

Aurangzeb concluded by saying that if courts continued to support criminals then would also face the ire of the nation. She emphasized that if Imran Khan is granted any relief in this case, it would send a message that the courts were willing to compromise on justice.

She added that providing relief to Imran Khan would mean that the court granted him a 'license to kill' and any attempts to undermine justice will lead to a loss of trust in the legal system.