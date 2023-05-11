National Security Committee Meeting Summoned Tomorrow

National Security Committee meeting will be held tomorrow

PM Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting attended by tri-services chiefs.

The meeting will discuss matters of national security.

ISLAMABAD: The government has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss the ongoing law and order situation in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting tomorrow (Friday) at the PM House. The meeting will be attended by chiefs of the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and senior members of the federal cabinet.

The meeting will discuss matters of national security and the conditions after violent protests in the country in the aftermath of the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Protestors gave attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

A total of nearly 2,500 people have been arrested so far and at least 11 killed and dozens injured after PTI workers clashed with police in several cities.

The government has suspended mobile data services and schools and offices were closed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Social media platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram have been blocked.

Imran Khan is currently on an eight-day remand and in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi said he was “alarmed, shocked and deeply disturbed” over the situation in the country.

“Protest is a constitutional right of every citizen of Pakistan but should always remain within the bounds of the law. The way some miscreants have damaged public property, particularly government and military buildings, is condemnable,” the president said in a statement.

The president also wrote a letter to the prime minister and expressed concern over the way in which Imran Khan’s arrest was handled.

President Alvi mentioned that he has conveyed his concern to the political and military leadership and hopefully the situation will improve.