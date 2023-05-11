Pakistan Fulfills All Conditions Of IMF: Ishaq Dar

He said that Pakistan's geography is important for trade of region.

Finance Minister said restoration of Saudi-Iran relations is welcoming .

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan has fulfilled all conditions of IMF.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan will not default with or without the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing the National Security and Economic Dialogue, Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan's geography is important for the trade of the region. The restoration of Saudi Arabia-Iran relations is welcome. He said ending conflicts will promote peace and prosperity in the region while economic stability is our priority.

Ishaq Dar said that there is inflation in Pakistan like in other countries of the world. He said Pakistan has fulfilled all the conditions of the IMF. He said Pakistan is waiting for the IMF staff-level agreement and added the government has taken preliminary steps for the staff-level agreement.

He said analysts who make statements of default will face humiliation. He said these analysts have been linking Pakistan with Sri Lanka for months. He further said these analysts will be proved wrong and Pakistan will not default.

He said that Pakistan has taken steps for the agreement according to the IMF conditions. If the IMF wants more time for the staff-level agreement, then take more time.

Finance Minister said the payments of $3.7 billion will be made on time in May and June. He said payments will be arranged during the period. He said international institutions should not talk about default regarding Pakistan. He hoped that financing promises from friendly countries will be fulfilled soon.