Pakistan Railways Decides To Restore Bahauddin Zakaria Express

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways administration has decided to restore the Bahauddin Zakaria Express (25Up/26Dn) running between Karachi City-Multan-Karachi City from June 1, 2023.

In August 2022, the train service was suspended due to the inundation of the track by the flood.

