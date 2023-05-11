Police Arrested PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhary

Fawad Chaudhary was present in SC from 11 am to avoid possible arrest.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) leader and federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was arrested outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhary was present in the Supreme Court from 11 am to avoid possible arrest. Fawad Chaudhry, present in the press room of the Supreme Court, had a conversation with the SP Security Supreme Court. SP security said, “We have to vacate the building and give a report.”

Fawad Chaudhry replied that he is waiting for the court order. The PTI leader sought 45 minutes from the SP Security Supreme Court. The office of the Press Association of the Supreme Court was plunged into darkness while the offices and the internet were also shut down.

After which Fawad Chaudhry came out of the Supreme Court and talking to the media said that yesterday, he filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court. Fawad Chaudhry read out the order of the Islamabad High Court in front of the media.

Earlier, the journalist asked him that the police were waiting outside to arrest him. Fawad Chaudhry said in response “We are also here and we will see what happened.”

The journalist said that there should be someone to take over the party after Imran Khan. On this, the former federal minister said that the entire leadership of the party is with the people.

Later, he reached the office of the Press Association Supreme Court where the Supreme Court editor asked him how long will you stay there. On this, the PTI leader said that Faisal Chaudhry has gone to the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court and if the lawyers come back then he will decide to go.