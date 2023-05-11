The LG Act Amendment Bill was supported by MQM and GDA.

KARACHI: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) led Sindh government has approved the amendment of the Local Government Act in the provincial assembly, under which any unelected person will now be able to participate in the election of chairman town and mayor.

In the Sindh Assembly, the Local Government Act Amendment Bill was supported by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). However, some members of the Pakistan People's Party(PPP) have expressed their reservations.

On behalf of the People's Party, the Local Government Act Amendment Bill was presented in the Sindh Assembly, which was approved by a majority vote.

Some leaders of the People's Party said the amendment bill will lead to the bringing forward of favored persons, which will discourage the old organizational workers.

He said that the leadership is being informed about their reservations and protest against the decision will also be recorded at the organizational level.