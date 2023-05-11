President Alvi Expresses Grief Over Deaths, Destruction During Protest

Says I am worried about Imran Khan’s arrest.

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that the loss of human life in the protests against the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is heartbreaking, sad, and highly condemnable.

He tweeted that “I am worried about the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the current situation in the country.”

“The manner in which some miscreants have damaged government property, especially government and military buildings, is condemnable,” said President Alvi.

Additionally, instead of repression and arrests, we should rethink and find a political solution.

“I have conveyed my concerns to the political and military leadership,” tweeted Arif Alvi.

Arif Alvi appealed to all the citizens of the country to remain peaceful and hoped to see betterment in the situation.

President Alvi also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the arrest of Imran Khan.

Arif Alvi stated, “I would like to draw your attention to the procedure and results of the arrest of Imran Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.”

Also wrote that my country is going through a tough time, let's show patience and save our destiny.

Added, please ensure that Imran Khan's constitutional rights are not violated, and his life is fully protected.

Prime Minister keep me informed of the current situation in the country under the Constitution and Rules of Business 1973, Arif Alvi wrote.

The letter also mentioned that “I and the people of Pakistan were shocked to see the video of this incident which showed the abuse of a former Prime Minister,” added, Imran Khan is a popular leader and the head of a political party that has a lot of support from the people of Pakistan.

Added, the enemies of Pakistan have been given an opportunity to make fun of Pakistan and present it as a country that violates the rights of its citizens. Presenting can't make them right today.

Such nefarious and unnecessary incidents have badly affected the already deteriorating economy, and the division in the society is widening further; the president wrote.

Added, the assassination attempt on Imran Khan led to his leader being dragged away by the security personnel despite his leg injury and this painful incident led to mob attacks on public properties including armed forces buildings.

I believe that people have the right to protest but they should remain peaceful and law-abiding, wrote president.

He wrote, the temperature of increasingly divisive politics should be brought down and stabilized, the President should bring stability by bringing down the political temperature instead of 'Jese Ko Tesa' and emotional reactions.

He wrote, show up and save your destiny.

Please ensure that Imran Khan's constitutional rights are not violated, and his life is fully protected; President Alvi wrote.