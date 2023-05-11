Protesters Set Ablaze Ramna Police Station In Islamabad

Protestors set fire to the Ramna police station.

The protestors burned the building of the PBC.

Imran Khan’s arrest has triggered violent protests.

ISLAMABAD: Protesters set Ramna police station on fire amid the protests triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Police said the protesters set fire to two or three motorcycles parked outside the police station. The protestors also surrounded the G-11 Markaz.

2 Imran Khan’s arrest has triggered violent protests. 2 Protestors set fire to the Ramna police station. 2 The protestors burned the building of the PBC.

A police spokesperson said riots are ongoing and firing is also being conducted. Police urged local residents to stay indoors and should go out unnecessarily.

Hundreds of violent protesters stormed into the building of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) here and ransacked the offices of Associated Press of Pakistan and PBC and set the whole building on fire.

According to reports, the crowd broke the main gate of the building located in the Red Zone after attacking the police and security staff.

The mob completely damaged vehicles parked on the premises and then turned to the four-storey building where the PBC and APP staffers were performing duty in their offices.

The protestors not only harassed the staffers snatching their valuables including mobile phones but also took precious equipment including computers, laptops, telephones and other handy items with them.

After ransacking the offices, the protestors set the whole building on fire. Fortunately, no loss of human life occurred. An official of the PBC trapped in the fire jumped from the third floor and got his leg fractured.

The police reached the spot and dispersed the mob. It was the second attack by the violent mob on the PBC building in two days. Earlier the protestors set ablaze a model of Chaghi mountain installed on its premises.