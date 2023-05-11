SC Declares Imran Khan’s Arrest Illegal, Orders Immediate Release

Supreme Court declared Imran Khan’s arrest illegal.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared the arrest of PTI Chiarman Imran Khan as illegal and ordered his immediate release.

The apex ordered to present Imran to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) tomorrow. The former minister was presented before the court amid strict security measures.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, heard PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea against his arrest.

The Chief Justice called Imran Khan on the roster. “We welcome Imran Khan,” Chief Justice said, adding that the court has some reservations and violent protests have been held after his arrest. He said this is part of the political process but they have to restore peace in the counry,.

CJP Bandial said the courts wants Imran Khan to condemn violent incidents as he has a huge responsibility being the head of a political party. He said the court gives relief to all citizens.

He said Imran Khan’s supporters took the situation in their hands in anger and the party chief should control the situation. He said on May 9, Imran Khan was arrested from the biometric room, Chief Justice

CJP said Imran Khan should present himself before the Islamabad High Court, Chief Justice. He said justice was not given to Imran Khan.

The court ordered to hear Imran Khan’s plea tomorrow. The court then issued the verdict and declared Imran Khan’s arrest illegal.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar Violent incidents also took place on the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto. Justice Athar Minallah said Imran Khan should speak above hatred and political differences.