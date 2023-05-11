SC heard the plea against Imran Khan's arrest.

Imran Khan was arrested by NAB.

Imran Khan 8-day remand was approved.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered to present arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan within an hour.

2 Imran Khan 8-day remand was approved. 2 SC heard the plea against Imran Khan's arrest. 2 Imran Khan was arrested by NAB.

SC ordered to present Imran Khan to the court in any case by 4:30 pm.

Imran Khan should be presented alone, Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court declared arrest of Imran Khan from inside the court as illegal.

The plea against Imran Khan's arrest was heard by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

Imran Khan will be called and asked to tell his followers not to damage any government and public property, Justice Athar Minullah.

The Supreme Court also summoned IG Islamabad.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial remarked that the loss within the jurisdiction of the court cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

Added, damage to property is condemnable.

Justice Minallah expressed doubt about whether the NAB had the authority to take matters into its own hands.

The Chief Justice stated that the court would not assess the legality of the warrant, but rather its compliance.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen claimed that court staff had also been subjected to violence.

Justice Minallah questioned the trustworthiness of the judiciary if someone is arrested despite surrendering to the court.

The Chief Justice recalled that the NAB had assured the court that no arrests would be made within court premises, which prevented nine NAB officers from facing contempt of court charges.

When asked how many people arrested Imran Khan, his lawyer Salman Safdar stated that there were approximately 80 to 100 individuals involved.

The Chief Justice expressed frustration, asking where the respect for the judiciary had gone when 100 Rangers personnel entered the court premises.

Justice Minallah emphasized that surrendering before the court should not be undermined.

Hamid Khan requested an order for Imran Khan's release.

The prosecutor informed the court that the NAB had prohibited its officers from making arrests within court premises and claimed that they were unaware of the arrest, therefore not seeking permission from the court registrar.

The Islamabad advocate general stated that permission from the registrar was not required by law and that it was not possible to arrest Imran Khan from any other location.

Justice Minallah observed that the entire process, starting from biometric verification, would need to be reversed.

Justice Athar Minallah mentioned that Imran Khan was arrested while undergoing biometrics, implying that the entire process would need to be reversed from the point of arrest.