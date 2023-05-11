Imran Khan’s audio recording has surfaced

He is heard talking to Musarrat Jamshed Cheema.

Imran can be heard discussing the court's development.

ISLAMABAD: An audio leak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan discussing the court development and the response of the IHC Chief Justice has been leaked.

The audio recording concerns the PTI chief purportedly talking with party leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on the phone and inquiring about the latest situation.

“What’s the situation, Musarrat? Has he got the message?” Imran Khan can be heard saying.

Cheema replied that they have sent a ‘message to them and we are sitting in the high court now. We demanded them to present your production order or otherwise we will not leave”

Imran Khan questioned, “Is Khawaja Haris there?” Cheema replied, “Yes, Khawaja Haris and Salman Safdar are both here. If you want to speak, I can hand Harris my phone.”

He said whatever they have done shows his ill intentions, referring to his arrest. He asked Cheema to speak to Azam Swati.

“You should also initiate a proceeding in the Supreme Court against whatever they have done today. What is Chief Justice doing?” he added.

Musarrat Jamshed Cheema replied, “He is asking us to wait for NAB officials to come to the court first.”

“I have asked Salman Safdar to ask CJ to order your production in Supreme Court. We won’t accept less than this. Your case will be placed before the chief justice.”

Imran Khan replied, “No, he receives orders from them. You should talk to Azam and asked him to talk with the other people.”