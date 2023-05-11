King Charles III Will Not Strip Titles Of Prince Harry & Meghan

King Charles will never strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their royal titles

"I think Charles is damned if he does, and damned if he doesn’t when it comes to Harry."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be allowed to keep the late Queen's "gift."

According to the reports, King Charles will never strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their royal titles because their titles were granted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be allowed to keep the late Queen's 'gift', according to a former royal butler Grant Harrold.

'I know a lot of people think that King Charles should strip Harry of his royal title. Kings and Queens would historically strip royal titles for treason to the crown,' Harrold said.

During an interview the butler predicted: 'I think Charles is damned if he does, and damned if he doesn’t when it comes to Harry. At the moment, I think there is not a real justified reason for him to strip Harry’s Duke of Sussex title.'

The insider added: 'Another reason he probably will not is that the Queen gave it to Harry as a gift. For Charles to take the title off Harry, he’s taking a gift from his mother away from her grandchild. I really don’t think he will.'

'I think the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is something that will definitely remain with Harry and Meghan.'



