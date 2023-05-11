Prince Harry Lost His Brother Prince William For His 'freedom'

Prince Harry might have further strained his relationship with brother Prince William.

Daniela Elser, a royal analyst, claimed that the Duke of Sussex gave up his brother in exchange for his freedom.

JR Moehringer, Prince Harry's Spare ghostwriter, talked candidly about his experience writing the book and working with the royal in the New Yorker.

Moehringer described the feelings Prince Harry experienced following the publication of the books and their sales. “He mentioned my advice, to ‘trust the book,’

Moehringer described the feelings Prince Harry experienced following the publication of the books and their sales. “He mentioned my advice, to ‘trust the book,’ and said he was glad that he did, because it felt incredible to have the truth out there, to feel – his voice caught – ‘free.’ There were tears in his eyes. Mine, too.”

According to Elser, Moehringer's account of the event was 'a touching, meaningful moment' for 'a man who had been stuck in a life not of his own choosing.'

Elser pointed out that the word 'free, “Harry has paid, whether he quite realises it or not, an extraordinarily high personal price.”

She wrote, “Perhaps the most obvious loss is of his brother Prince William, the Prince of Wales and self-styled Regular Dad. See, up until Spare, the father-of-three had largely escaped the signature Sussex spray and pray treatment.”

The analyst claimed that the memoir and Netflix docuseries were 'hardly likely to improve the channels of communication' between them on their issues.

'Reconciliation still seemed a viable possibility,' Elser said, 'if just one of the proud men had the courage to WhatsApp the other.'

It seemed unlikely to mend the relationship after Spare, which depicted William as 'a petty and jealous person.' In addition, a source informed the that the Prince of Wales 'hates' Harry and feels 'utterly betrayed' by him.



