Prince Harry No Longer Has Access To The 'royal Waters'

Web Desk 11 May , 2023 09:31 AM

  • Prince Harry no longer has access to the royal waters that once provided for him.
  • "He has gone from being the adored younger son to a scowling and irrelevant presence."
  • "Washing away every trace of the glittering future that was once his."

According to experts, Prince Harry no longer has access to the royal waters that once provided for him because they are 'washing away' his glittering future.

Prince Harry no longer has access to the royal waters that once provided for him.

"He has gone from being the adored younger son to a scowling and irrelevant presence."

These charges were made by Sarah Vine, a royal commentator and authority.

She thinks, “In just a few short years, he has gone from being the adored younger son to a scowling and irrelevant presence.”

“With his grandmother no longer around to keep the peace, it’s remarkable how quickly the royal waters have closed over him, washing away every trace of the glittering future that was once his.”

“He cut a terribly sad figure at the Abbey — arriving alone, in a Dior suit which had clearly not been properly pressed.”

“That’s another disadvantage of being a ‘civilian’: no valet. And the Duchess had obviously forgotten to pack the portable iron.”




