Princess Anne's Coronation Role Is A Tribute To Her

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, played a significant role in her brother King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronations. As the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, she joined the celebratory procession on horseback, leading thousands of armed services personnel to Buckingham Palace. This special honor reflects the strong bond between Princess Anne and King Charles, as shared by her daughter, Zara Tindall, in an exclusive interview with the media.

Zara Tindall, a professional equestrian, expressed that the close relationship between Princess Anne and her brother, King Charles, prompted Princess Anne's active participation in the coronation. Tindall described it as a meaningful and fitting gesture, considering the bond they share.

Horses have been a cherished passion in the royal family for generations, with the late matriarch Queen Elizabeth sharing a deep love for horses, as did her only daughter and eldest granddaughter.

Zara Tindall revealed that horse-related discussions are a regular occurrence within the family, as horses hold a special place in their lives. They engage in conversations about performances and even breeding. The shared passion for horses keeps the topic alive and present in their everyday conversations.

Zara acknowledged that as the Princess Royal took part in the significant coronation parade, her family would undoubtedly be reminiscing about their late matriarch on May 6, keeping her memory close during the momentous occasion.

Zara expressed the heartfelt sentiment that her family would deeply miss their beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, emphasizing the significant void her absence has left.

Unlike other members of the royal family who traveled from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in carriages, Princess Anne stood out as the sole royal on horseback, participating in the 1.3-mile Coronation Procession.

Princess Anne's prestigious Gold Stick position, which she has held since 1998, has a rich history dating back to the 15th century. Originally, the role involved two officers, a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick, who were responsible for protecting the monarch from harm. Given Princess Anne's lifelong passion for equestrianism and her active involvement in the horse world, it was fitting for her to participate in the procession on horseback. Her experience as an Olympian in equestrian events further highlights her deep connection to the equestrian world.

Princess Anne explained her role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment, where she serves as the Gold Stick (in waiting). She revealed that the Gold Stick position originated as a close protection officer for the monarch. Princess Anne gladly accepted the opportunity to fulfill this role for the coronation, recognizing its significance and importance.

Reflecting on the significance of the coronation service, Princess Anne expressed a deep appreciation for its essential role and meaningful purpose. She emphasized that the ceremony goes beyond being a grand event and holds tremendous importance in fulfilling the responsibilities of the crown. Princess Anne recognized the fundamental significance of the service and its integral connection to the core duties associated with the monarchy.

Princess Anne's commitment to her duties was further recognized when she was appointed as a Counsellor of State by the British Parliament during the winter. This prestigious designation allows her to fulfill constitutional responsibilities on behalf of King Charles in cases where he is overseas or unable to carry them out. Alongside Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, was also granted this honor, highlighting their trusted positions within the royal family.

The media issue delves into King Charles' coronation story, highlighting his lifelong journey to the throne and how he is uniquely prepared for the challenges ahead.

According to Paddy Harverson, Charles' former communications secretary, King Charles' extensive travels and experiences have given him an unparalleled understanding of his country and the world. Harverson emphasizes that the king's vast knowledge, wisdom, and connections, accumulated over the years, will be valuable assets as he assumes his new role.