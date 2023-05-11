Yevgeny Prigozhin Accuses Russian Brigade Of Abandoning Its Position

Wagner charged a Russian battalion with leaving its post in the front-line Bakhmut.

The 72nd lacked soldiers in the region to aid with its defense.

The 72nd has a ban on working with the 'orchestra.'

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary outfit Wagner, charged a Russian battalion with leaving its post in the front-line Bakhmut, allowing Ukraine to annex land.

The comments are the most recent in a string of public critiques Putin has leveled at the Ministry of Defense in Moscow over the stumbling invasion of Ukraine, including the inability to take the city of Bakhmut. Prigozhin has regularly mocked the Russian military and its commanders, but he has never before said that Russian troops fled battles and allowed Ukrainian forces to retake territory.

The 72nd brigade, according to Prigozhin, 'just ran the hell out of there.'

Prigozhin said: “There is a serious risk of encirclement of PMC Wagner in Bakhmut as a result of the failure of the flanks. The flanks are already cracking and falling through.”

“At the moment, within the city of Bakhmut, there is only Wagner PMC, there are no other units. Outside Bakhmut [there is] only the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. PMC Wagner is not there.”

A months-long Russian attack on Bakhmut, which included Wagner mercenaries, has destroyed the area and forced thousands of people from their homes. Despite utilizing strategies that have been compared to a 'meat grinder' and pouring enormous numbers of men into taking the city, Russia has been unable to fully seize the initiative and on Wednesday suffered significant casualties in the region.

Prigozhin claimed that despite Defense Ministry promises, his forces had not recently received anything close to the necessary ammunition.

He said, “Until now, ammunition has been filtered to a minimum…PMC Wagner continues the offensive in Bakhmut and is awaiting a decision on the issuance of ammunition and weapons in the required quantity.”

“In the absence of ammunition, the ‘meat grinder’ will work in the opposite direction: the Armed Forces of Ukraine will destroy PMC Wagner.”

In his most recent remarks, he cited 'internal competition' as the cause of the decrease in supply to Wagner.

The relevance of seizing Bakhmut was also questioned by Prigozhin, who asserted that the city 'has no strategic importance.'

Separately, a well-known military blogger from Russia named Anastasiya Kashevarova has claimed that Wagner and the 72nd Brigade were completely cut off from one another in the Bakhmut region. Kashevarova said that she had been close to Bakhmut and had seen Wagner withdraw from one side to concentrate on another without notifying the 72nd.

She added, “There is no single command that would be respected by all without exception. Complete disunity of the front…the enemy is using it.”