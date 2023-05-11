Saudi authorities intercepted 461,164 Captagon pills smuggled through Al-Haditha port.

The drugs had a street value estimated between $4.6 million to $115 million.

The pills were hidden inside shipments marked as car parts.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority of Saudi Arabia intercepted the smuggling of 461,164 Captagon pills through Al-Haditha port on Thursday.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is between $4.6 million and $115 million, with individual pills sold for $10 to $25 each, according to a study in the International Addiction Review Journal.

The tablets were discovered by authorities inside shipments labeled as car parts that arrived in the kingdom via truck.

After the drugs were seized at Al-Haditha port, the four individuals who received the shipment were apprehended, and the General Directorate for Narcotics was contacted to coordinate further action.

In the Middle East, amphetamines are commonly used by teenage boys and young men, and the profits from drug sales are often reinvested into the drug trade, while some may end up supporting organized crime or terrorism.

