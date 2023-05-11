De Bruyne Nominated For Champions League Player Of Week Award

De Bruyne's stunning goal helped Manchester City earn a 1-1 draw.

Polls for the award close on May 12, and the public can vote.

Second leg of the semi-final will be played in Manchester.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week award after a fantastic performance and a stunning goal in the first leg of the semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

He is competing against Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Nicolò Barella, and Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior for the award.

The polls will close at 14:00 (UK) on Friday, May 12, and the public can vote.

De Bruyne's powerful goal left the match on a knife-edge, and the second leg will be played in Manchester next week.















