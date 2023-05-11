Italian Open: Victoria Azarenka Defeated Sloane Stephens

Victoria Azarenka Defeated Sloane Stephens

Anna Bondar scored her first Top 20 win

Bondar won her first WTA 1000 level match

In the second round of the Italian Open, former World No.1s Victoria Azarenka and Karolina Pliskova had contrasting outcomes. Azarenka, seeded at No.14, ended Sloane Stephens' six-match winning streak by defeating her 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, qualifier Anna Bondar scored her first Top 20 win by defeating No.13 seed Pliskova 7-6(5), 6-2. Although Azarenka won her match, it was a challenging encounter that lasted for 1 hour and 42 minutes.

0 Bondar won her first WTA 1000 level match 0 Victoria Azarenka Defeated Sloane Stephens 0 Anna Bondar scored her first Top 20 win

The 2013 finalist had to overcome being down a break twice in the first set and once in the second set, and there were a total of 10 breaks of serve throughout the match.

During the match, both Azarenka and Stephens had to adapt to each other's varying tactics, including high balls, drop shots, and aggressive shots.

However, it was Azarenka who displayed more aggression overall, hitting 25 groundstroke winners, while Stephens hit 13. Azarenka's backhand was particularly effective in opening up the court and gaining the advantage.

Azarenka, who won the match against Stephens, showed composure during tense moments and managed to win crucial points, breaking Stephens' serve to take a 4-2 lead in the second set despite facing five deuces.

Although Stephens managed to break Azarenka's serve later in the set, Azarenka ultimately won the match by winning the final two games. This victory puts Azarenka ahead of Stephens in their head-to-head record.

Meanwhile, Bondar won her first WTA 1000 level match by defeating former champion Pliskova.

Her drop shots were a key factor in her victory, as she used them to outmaneuver Pliskova throughout the match. Bondar won the first set in a close contest and then raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set.

This advantage proved to be too much for Pliskova to overcome. Bondar's next opponent will either be Zheng Qinwen or Alize Cornet.