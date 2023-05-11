Mohammad Usman Says 'UFC Heavyweight Division ‘a Whole Different Sport'

Usman Says 'UFC Heavyweight Division ‘a Whole Different Sport'

He defeated Tafa in the third round

He acknowledged that he is still in the learning phase

Mohammed Usman, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 29, recently had a significant victory over Junior Tafa at UFC Vegas 71. He defeated Tafa in the third round by a decision and is now seeking a quick return to the octagon after taking some time to recover.

“I feel like I got the job done all across the board. “It was a tough fight for me because of the eight months off from my first fight, and I had my surgery on my thumb.” Usman told Cageside Press in a recent interview.

The brother of Kamaru Usman, who is also a fighter, mentioned that although he was physically prepared for the fight, he realized that the actual experience inside the ring is very different. He also admitted that taking a break of eight months away from fighting had some impact on his performance.

“It wasn’t that you were tired, it’s that when you mix that in with adrenaline, it’s almost like you’re powerless. So it was good. I’m glad I got the job done, that’s the number one thing,” he added.

Usman is actively seeking a fight during the summer season. He has also affirmed that he is not suffering from any injuries and is completely prepared to enter the ring again.

“We’re looking at August, August turnaround,” he stated. “I want to jump back in there. I don’t have no injuries, God willing. I feel good. Let’s go. Time waits for no one,” Usman added.

The heavyweight fighter acknowledged that he is still in the learning phase and is enjoying the process of improving his skills. He also mentioned that not every fight would be a smooth one and compared it to the unpredictability of the music band Guns N' Roses. Moreover, when discussing the UFC heavyweight division, he emphasized that it is a unique and distinct sport on its own.

“Let’s be honest, there’s a lot of weight classes, a lot of divisions, but at heavyweight, in the UFC, ain’t nothing pretty about what we do here man. I would love to go out and just wrestle and roll around and look good in front of these people. But it’s different when you have a guy who’s 260 pounds throwing a sledgehammer at you. That’s a whole different sport.”

“So yeah man, I want to fight two more times this year, and God willing, I’m going to go 3-0 this year, roll them over to my next year, then get into the top 15. Then start that climb. Everything’s on course to be exactly where we want,” he concluded.