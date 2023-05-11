PCB Proposes Two-phase Plan For Asia Cup

The plan involves two phases of matches.

All Asian teams except India will play one match in Pakistan.

The final match will be held in the UAE.

Sources report that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suggested a new plan to hold the Asia Cup in two stages.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will propose this new plan to President Jay Shah and make the final decision accordingly.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has traveled to England after discussing the new Asia Cup proposal with ACC members in Dubai.

Last year, Pakistani authorities hinted that they may not participate in the 2023 World Cup in India after officials in India said they would not send a team to the Asia Cup hosted by Pakistan.

Indian Cricket Board Secretary Jay Shah said the tournament would be moved to a neutral venue as they cannot send a team to Pakistan.

Officials in Pakistan were surprised by the announcement of the Indian Cricket Board Secretary Jay Shah, which they believe could cause a division within the international cricket community.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) warned that Shah's statement may impact their visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

The PCB also stated that they have not received any official communication from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup had been given to Pakistan under Shah's leadership.

Although India and Pakistan have a great rivalry, they have not played on home soil since 2012 and only compete against each other in multinational tournaments on neutral grounds.





