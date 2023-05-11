Real Madrid Gets Boost Ahead Of Champions League Clash

Kevin De Bruyne scored a goal for Manchester City.

Real Madrid struggled against Manchester City in the second half.

The second leg will take place at Manchester City's home ground.

Real Madrid received good news before their second match in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City.

2 The second leg will take place at Manchester City's home ground. 2 Kevin De Bruyne scored a goal for Manchester City. 2 Real Madrid struggled against Manchester City in the second half.

Ferland Mendy, who plays as a left-back for Real Madrid, has returned to training and is expected to be fit for their important match against Manchester City, who are the champions of the English Premier League.

The second match will take place on Wednesday, May 17 at Etihad Stadium, which is Manchester City's home ground.

Mendy hasn't played for Real Madrid for 12 matches as he was suffering from a muscle injury since March.

In the first leg of the Champions League semi-final match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne scored a goal for City to level the score 1-1 after Vinicius Junior scored for Real Madrid.

Despite managing to stop Erling Haaland, Madrid struggled against City in the second half. Last season, Madrid knocked City out of the tournament in the same stage.

Madrid managed to take the lead in the first leg despite being outplayed by City, but City managed to score later on.

Madrid defenders David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger were successful in keeping Haaland from scoring. The second leg will take place in Manchester.































