Real Madrid, who are the champions of Europe, will make another attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe, a winger who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Telegraph reported that Kylian Mbappe, a French football player, is expected to leave his current team, PSG, in the next transfer window along with his teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Before this, Mbappe had complained publicly that his club used his picture too much in their promotions for selling season tickets.

“I disagree with this posted video. It is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain,” he wrote a statement after the promotional material was released, clarifying that he was not involved in its creation or approval.

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, as they aim to strengthen their squad.

They are also in the process of signing midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

It has been reported that they have reached an agreement with Bellingham and are keen to add him to the team.

Madrid hopes to build a new 'Galacticos' team with both Bellingham and Mbappe to achieve domination in the world of football for many years.

Real Madrid attempted to sign Mbappe in the previous season but their bid of €200m was rejected by PSG.

Mbappe has extended his contract with PSG till 2025 but it is said that the final year is optional.

Madrid has also renewed contracts with Modric and Kroos until 2024, but there is no official announcement yet.

The club is in talks to renew Camavinga's contract with a higher salary and a bigger release clause despite having four years left in his current contract.































































