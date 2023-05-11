language: English
in the news
Google Announces Android 14 Beta 2 Now Available And More Features

Web Desk 11 May , 2023 11:15 AM

  • Android 14 Beta 2 released with bug fixes and camera improvements.
  • Predictive Back gesture and lossless audio over USB features improved.
  • Health Connect included for storing and managing health and fitness data.

During Google's I/O 2023 keynote, AI and hardware announcements took center stage, but a preview of new customization features for Android 14 was also shared.

Android 14 Beta 2 includes enhancements to the camera experience with native support for 10-bit HDR images and 10-bit compressed image capture on supported devices.

Additionally, the new predictive back gesture features are receiving developer-side tweaks and lossless audio over USB is now supported, allowing for high-quality audio playback without any processing or volume adjustments.

Android 14 also brings improvements to low-light image processing, with the ability for apps and extensions to handle longer processing times.

In-sensor zoom is now supported natively, and Health Connect is included as a built-in feature, allowing users to store and manage their health and fitness data and control how it is shared between apps.

Android 14 also includes a new location data runtime permission dialogue, notifying users whenever an app wants to share location data with third parties and providing notifications if apps change their data-sharing permissions.

Beta 3 of Android 14 is expected to bring platform stability in June, with two more beta releases before the final commercial release.

