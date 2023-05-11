Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Infinix Zero X Pro has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

The device comes with a 8 GB of RAM.

The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery.

The Infinix Zero X Pro is available for purchase. The device has amazing features and specs.

3 The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery. 3 Infinix Zero X Pro has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. 3 The device comes with a 8 GB of RAM.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the Mali-G76 MC4.

The Infinix Zero X Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. The phone has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The gadget has 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The Infinix Zero's X Pro smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back. The main sensor is 108 megapixels, and there are two additional sensors that are 8 megapixels each. The front-facing camera is 16 megapixels for better-quality selfies.

The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 45 W.

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Infinix Zero X Pro specifications