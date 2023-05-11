IQOO Neo 8 Series: Design, Specs Revealed Ahead Of May 23 Launch By Vivo

iQOO Neo 8 series confirmed by vivo, to launch on May 23.

The iQOO Neo 8 series was rumored to be released this month, and now it has been confirmed by vivo. The new smartphones will be launched on May 23, and there will be a Pro version for the first time in Neo phone history.

Official teasers showed a Dimensity 9200+ chipset and vivo V1+ ISP. It is unclear whether only the iQOO Neo 8 Pro will have them or if the regular version will too.

The Neo phones will have three cameras in a more aesthetically pleasing arrangement compared to the previous Neo 7 series.

The main camera will have OIS, and the back panel will feature a red leather hero color that should be good for grip.

The official website discovered that the phone will have 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and will be compatible with Neo gadgets like a side-mounted gaming pad or an air-cooling attachment.

More details, specs, and features are expected to be revealed at the event in two weeks.