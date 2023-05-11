language: English
Oppo F23 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Oppo F23 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 11 May , 2023 07:38 AM

Oppo F23 Price In Pakistan & Specs
  • Oppo F23 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The gadget comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo developed the F23 series of smartphones, which is making headlines for its numerous features. The F23 series has broken records previously held by the F21 series and is now being released.

The gadget comes with a 5000 mAh battery. 3

The gadget comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo F23 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset. 3

Oppo F23 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display. 3

The smartphone has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 695 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The gadget’s GPU is called Adreno 619.

The device comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Oppo F23 features a triple-camera setup on the back.

The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 67 W.

Oppo F23 price in Pakistan

Oppo F23 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-

Oppo F23 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI ColorOS
Dimensions 166 x 76 x 8.0mm
Weight 193 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Cool Black, Bold Gold
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa Core
Chipset Snapdragon 695
GPU Adreno 619
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.72 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features 120Hz
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+5GB virtual ram)
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (Monochrome) + 2 MP (Microscope), LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front 32 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 67W

