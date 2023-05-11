Oppo F23 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Oppo F23 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display.

The gadget comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo developed the F23 series of smartphones, which is making headlines for its numerous features. The F23 series has broken records previously held by the F21 series and is now being released.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 695 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The gadget’s GPU is called Adreno 619.

The device comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Oppo F23 features a triple-camera setup on the back.

The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 67 W.

Oppo F23 price in Pakistan

Oppo F23 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-

Oppo F23 specifications