Oppo F23 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Oppo F23 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset.
- The smartphone has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display.
- The gadget comes with a 5000 mAh battery.
Oppo developed the F23 series of smartphones, which is making headlines for its numerous features. The F23 series has broken records previously held by the F21 series and is now being released.
The smartphone has a Snapdragon 695 chipset and an octa-core processor.
The gadget’s GPU is called Adreno 619.
The device comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Oppo F23 features a triple-camera setup on the back.
The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 67 W.
Oppo F23 price in Pakistan
Oppo F23 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-
Oppo F23 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS
|Dimensions
|166 x 76 x 8.0mm
|Weight
|193 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cool Black, Bold Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 695
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.72 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+5GB virtual ram)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (Monochrome) + 2 MP (Microscope), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 67W
