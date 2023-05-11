Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus has a 2.85 GHz octa-core processor.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus is currently available on the market at a reasonable price. The phone has impressive features and specs.

The smartphone has a 2.85 GHz octa-core processor and a Dimensity 8000 chipset.

The gadget comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device includes a quad camera arrangement of 50 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP at f/2.4 (macro) with a stronger LED flash to boost the phone's photography, particularly in low light.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus has 8 or 12 GB of RAM and a 128 or 256 GB internal storage capacity. The phone’s battery is 4,500 mAh.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 132,999/-

