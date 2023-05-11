language: English
Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 11 May , 2023 06:52 AM

  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus has a 2.85 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a 6.7 inches display.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus is currently available on the market at a reasonable price. The phone has impressive features and specs.

The smartphone has a 2.85 GHz octa-core processor and a Dimensity 8000 chipset.

The gadget comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device includes a quad camera arrangement of 50 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP at f/2.4 (macro) with a stronger LED flash to boost the phone's photography, particularly in low light.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus has 8 or 12 GB of RAM and a 128 or 256 GB internal storage capacity. The phone’s battery is 4,500 mAh.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 132,999/-

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTEband 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU 2.85 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Dimensity 8000
GPU Mali-G610 MC6
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
Card No
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected],gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, PushMail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast battery charging

