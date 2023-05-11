PTA Issues Statement On Restoration Of Internet Services In The Country

PTA announced the shutdown of internet services in the country.

The statement of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding the shutdown of the country's internet service has came out.

0 PTA announced the shutdown of internet services in the country.

According to the details, PTA said in its statement that the shutdown of internet service in the country is for an indefinite period.

The PTA says that the internet service has been shut down on the request of the Home Department.

After the arrest of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf yesterday, internet service was stopped in various cities of Pakistan.

YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been disrupted due to internet shutdown in several cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

It should be noted that workers and people are protesting against the arrest of Chairman PTI Imran Khan in many cities of the country and violent incidents have also been reported in many places.

Videos and pictures of these incidents are being uploaded on social media due to which people are more saddened.

Government sources confirmed the shutdown of internet services in Pakistan and said that internet services were shut down to prevent propaganda on social media.